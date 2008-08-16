Capcom Still Has 'Ace Up Its Sleeve' For Bionic Commando

And not any ace, says Bionic Commando producer Ben Judd in his ear wax shirt, but a "fucking ace". At a small event for the launch of Bionic Commando: Rearmed, Judd said that the downloadable title was doing way better than it had been targeted. "There were people at Capcom who told me not to make this game", Judd said. While BC:R is doing well, Judd says that it won't do nearly as well as the upcoming 3D version, which has apparently gotten a recent control tweak to make the game less frustrating. "Store retail games always do better than downloadable games", he added. As Judd goes off to Sweden to oversee developer GRIN's finishing of Bionic Commando, he stated:

We still have a fucking ace up our sleeve. It's an ace, a fucking ace... At TGS (Tokyo Game Show), the Capcom booth stage is going to make people's balls pucker up. It's going to be big.

When questioned further, Judd would not reveal what this ace was. Wonder what Capcom still has left to announce for Bionic Commando...

Thanks Jon for the iPhone pic!