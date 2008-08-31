The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Challenges Versus 'Learn By Death' Frustrations

A few people have written on the 'softer, kinder' ethic found in games these days — more and more games seem to be offering less challenging/frustrating mechanics so that players can actually complete them. I think a lot of this discussion does centre around different play styles — after a long day of banging my head against the walls of the Ivory Tower, I don't want to come home to bang my head against the gaming wall — so I always read these essays with a critical eye. But regardless of what I (or anyone) personally like to play, it does seem like the era of extraordinarily frustrating games has passed, at least for AAA titles:

Awhile back at GDC I attended a panel that discussed taking frustration away from the player. Microsoft evidently has all sorts of metrics that show that players who are able to finish a game are more likely to purchase a sequel or order DLC, so it makes sense to take away the frustration that prohibits a player from finishing the title. These things range from automatically adjusting difficulty, creating more checkpoints, allowing saves anywhere (vs. gating at savepoints), but most importantly, not punishing death. Braid, for instance, is a perfect example of how not to punish death: You simply don’t die. You just rewind to a point previous to dying, and fix your error. There’s no need for multiple lives or continues or checkpoints. You just rewind.

Now, before I continue, I don’t think Braid is what’s wrong with gaming. In many ways, it’s what’s right. But the biggest problem with taking away “Learn by Death” is that in many ways, we’ve removed the challenge. There is little to no tension in GTA IV, because I know that if I get into trouble, I just need to die. Cops chasing you? Don’t get arrested; they’ll take away your guns. Just fight them, die, and wind up at the hospital with all of your guns still on your person. The only penalty is that you might have to replay the mission you were on, and you probably lost the stolen car you were driving at the time. Sure, there are hard parts in GTA IV.

But in the ten hours I played GTA IV I didn’t once have a nail-biter moment (at least I don’t recall many).

I think Braid can be just as punishing as any game that forces you to 'learn by death' — I find few things are worse than figuring out how to solve a puzzle, then be unable to execute it; endless rewinds aren't that far off from dying — but has the challenge really been removed from games at large? Or is it only a particular type of challenge for particular types of players? I log plenty of hours playing games I enjoy (well over the 10 hours the author spent on GTAIV and Halo 3), but I won't put in those kinds of hours if I'm playing games that challenge their players in certain kinds of ways. I hit my frustration threshold and I'm done — usually for a few weeks or a few months, if not forever. I like challenges within reason, and seek out games that hit that sweet spot between 'too much' and 'not enough.' But that sweet spot is never going to be one size fits all.

Challenge vs. Frustration [game-ism.com via GameSetWatch]

Comments

  • G Dog Guest

    The bank heist mission in GTAIV nearly killed me. I must have done it 20 times. For me there were plenty of nail-biting moments in GTA.

    0
  • mrwaffle @Mr Waffle

    "But in the ten hours I played GTA IV I didn’t once have a nail-biter moment (at least I don’t recall many)."

    What? A lot of the later missions are, because having to sit through all the cutscenes and driving to all the stupid places and all that was infuriating. I gave up on GTA4 because it was incredibly annoying having to do the same damn things over and over. I just want to play the game and finish the missions, not have to memorise every single stupid little scripted event to survive.

    I'm sick of games that are "har har you died too bad go back to the start of the level". Resistance is currently doing it to me now, and it's making me hate the game. It's brillantly atmospheric, sucking me in... until I die, having to start again, which absolutely RUINS any feelings of enjoyment and immersion I had. The checkpoints are too far apart if you're trying to play it 'properly' (absorbing all the story and atmosphere)...

    Half Life 2 Episode 2's commentary on how to design a gameplay experience that is fun but not frustrating should be required listening for EVERY game developer.

    0
  • BrendanT Guest

    Frustrating difficult gameplay is no longer engaging to people who play them. Gamers have grown up, and enemy AI hasn't grown up with us. Enemy AI is still lacklustre and until it improves, both easy and difficult games are going to feel like they were poorly thought out. The only way the most gamers of yesteryear who enjoyed high difficulty will get their kicks from multiplayer vs, with the exception of achievement addicts.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles