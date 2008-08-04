Chances of Having Sex Gaming Graph...

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The above graph was made by some dude (NOT ME) to show a correlation between the hours he spent playing video games and the chances of him having sex with his wife. As you can see, playing video games over an hour causes this fellow's odds of getting some to nosedive south. And more than two hours causes those same odds to hit near impossible.

But, as game blog Hawty McBloggy points out, maybe this guy's chances look more like this:

Ouch!

Chances of having sex with my wife [GraphJam via Hawty McBloggy]

