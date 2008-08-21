Character Illustrations For Cave's New Shooting Game

Yep, seems we'll be getting another arcade shooter from Cave — and boy, do we love them Cave shmups. While the developer's last completely new shooter IP was the horizontal side-scroller, Golthic Lolita-infused Death Smiles, it's next bullet hell title is more moe. Otaku artist POP was wrangled in to provide the character illustration. Maybe in the vein of Cave's Muchi Muchi Pork, minus the buxom fat girls? Anyway, that's a sample right up there. Take a look. Cute!

