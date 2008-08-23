Check Out Phil's Going-Away Present From Sony

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Phil Harrison didn't just work at Sony, the dude was Sony. Cut him and he'd bleed PlayStation. So when he upped and left for Atari earlier this year, there's no way all he was going to get was a pat on the back and a "thanks for your time". No, he was due something nice. Nicer than a gold watch, even. Something like this snazzy PlayStation-themed plaque, which SCE commissioned for him so he could hang it on his wall at Atari and remember the good old days, when he got to talk about games people actually gave a hoot about.

