Check Out These Official Mario Super Slugger Baseball Cards

Wii baseball title Mario Super Sluggers hit stores yesterday, and my home along with this pack of official Mario Super Sluggers Collectable Baseball Cards. Pretty magnificent. Hit up the jump for a close up of the back of each card.
Wii baseball title Mario Super Sluggers hit stores yesterday, and my home along with this pack of official Mario Super Sluggers Collectable Baseball Cards. Pretty magnificent. Hit up the jump for a close up of the back of each card.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink