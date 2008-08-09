Child Waiting for New Heart Has PSP Stolen

An 8-year-old Colorado boy awaiting a heart transplant had his Playstation Portable stolen by a teenage bully while visiting a relative, deputies said.
While the 19-year-old suspect was arrested, the gaming system was never located, so Adam's County deputies pooled their money and bought Juan Martinez a new PSP and a dozen games for the system.
"He's just a little kid. I don't like bullies", Deputy Michael Robbins said. "That's what it seemed like to me, one older kid picking on a little kid.
"We couldn't let the bad guys win".
And that's your moment of zen for the day.
Deputies give boy new game system after his was stolen [Rocky Horror News Mountain]
