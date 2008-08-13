China Getting StarCraft II, Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos, Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne

Blizzard is rolling out a bunch of its MMOs in China. Striking a joint venture with NetEase.com affiliate Shanghai EaseNet Network Technology Limited, Blizzard will be introducing StarCraft II, Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos, Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne, and Battle.net platform. Says Blizzard's CEO Mike Morhaime:

NetEase has been a leader in the Chinese game market, and we look forward to working with them to deliver high-quality entertainment to Chinese gamers. This partnership is a sign of our continued commitment to our players in China and to the local industry.

The licence will be on a three-year term and have a mutual one-year renewal period. Full details in the release after the jump.