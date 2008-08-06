Chrono Trigger DS Doesn't Hit Europe Until, Yes, 2009

Come on Europe. You had to know it was too good to be true. You finally get news that Chrono Trigger is coming back, you get your hopes up you'll soon be able to play it, and then...Square Enix go and announce that it won't be available in PAL territories (so that's you too, Australia) until "early 2009". Yes, we know, it's easy to import, and many of you will do just that, but come on, it's the principle of the thing. Square have had 13 years to translate this game. Further delays are only rubbing salt in the wound.

London (6th August 2008)- Square Enix Ltd., the publisher of Square Enix® interactive entertainment products in Europe and other PAL territories, today announces that CHRONO TRIGGER® will be released across PAL territories in early 2009 exclusively on the Nintendo DS™ handheld system.

They say that "time is money" but for our hero, Crono it is much more than that! Get ready to travel through time to avoid the destruction of the world as we know it. With CHRONO TRIGGER, your notion of time will be turned upside down as you race against it like you've never done before, while all the decisions you make along the way will affect past, present and future!

Originally released in 1995 for the Super NES® CHRONO TRIGGER is regarded as a classic that was sadly never released in the PAL territories. We may not have a time machine to rectify the past, but thankfully CHRONO TRIGGER is about to change history. This all-new edition of CHRONO TRIGGER contains all the classic essence of the original while introducing the portability, dual-screen presentation and Touch-Screen functionality of the Nintendo DS.

John Yamamoto, president and chief executive officer of Square Enix Ltd. comments, "It gives me great pleasure to see CHRONO TRIGGER being released in Europe and the PAL territories. With its ground breaking story and gameplay, this epic RPG with multiple endings has already won the hearts of many fans and I hope it delights a whole new audience of players into revisiting the CHRONO TRIGGER world time and again."