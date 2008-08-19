Chrono Trigger DS Hits America On November 25

Square Enix have announced today that their Chrono Trigger remake for the DS has a firm release date for the North American market. And that date is November 25. Which is a Tuesday, in case you were wondering. While we're on the subject of wondering, if you're outside of America (ie in Europe or Australia) and are wondering if you got a firm date, answer's no. It's still "2009". So set your importing watches to November 25.

Los Angeles (August 18, 2008) - Square Enix, Inc., the publisher of Square Enix® interactive entertainment products in North America, announced today that its highly anticipated Nintendo DS™ title CHRONO TRIGGER® will ship to North American retailers on November 25, 2008. A groundbreaking RPG that became an instant classic, CHRONO TRIGGER is set to be one of the most compelling handheld titles available this holiday season.

Remastered exclusively for Nintendo DS, this newly enhanced edition maintains all of the game's original elements and spirit while introducing portability, dual-screen presentation and Touch Screen functionality.

Originally released in 1995 on the Super NES® and subsequently shipping more than 2.5 million copies worldwide, CHRONO TRIGGER is critically acclaimed as one of the greatest video games of all time. Praise continued to be showered upon the title at last month's E3 2008 Media and Business Summit, with CHRONO TRIGGER receiving accolades including "Best RPG" and "Best DS Game."

Players can look forward to a reunion with CHRONO TRIGGER's multifaceted storyline, memorable soundtrack and exhilarating gameplay this November.

STORY

When a newly developed teleportation device malfunctions at the Millennial Fair, young Crono must travel through time to rescue his misfortunate companion from an intricate web of past and present perils. The swashbuckling adventure that ensues soon unveils an evil force set to destroy the world, triggering Crono's race against time to change the course of history and bring about a brighter future.

FEATURES

# A masterpiece with an engaging and unparalleled storyline, leading to the discovery of multiple epic conclusions to a journey that transcends time

# An inspiring musical score created by Yasunori Mitsuda

# Intriguing battle system made possible by the unique combination of the Active Time Battle system and Tech skills

# Famed character designer Akira Toriyama lends his signature art style to create the vibrant world that has captivated gamers around the world

# Taking advantage of the Nintendo DS hardware, CHRONO TRIGGER makes its way onto the portable platform with all-new dual-screen presentation and Touch Screen functionality

# Brand-new dungeons and an Arena mode add exciting new dimensions to this timeless classic

CHRONO TRIGGER is rated E10+ (Everyone 10 and older). Please visit the Entertainment Software Rating Board website at www.esrb.org for more information about ratings. The official website can be found at http://na.square-enix.com/ctds.