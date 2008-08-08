Crackdown 2? It Could Happen

Crackdown fans, all hope is not lost. You do have a reason to get out of bed, clear the room of Taco Bell wrappers, put on a smile and face the world. Crackdown 2? It could still happen, says Colin Macdonald of Realtime Worlds. Sure, the team is neck deep in APB development — which looks completely awesome — but, should the stars align, high jumping supercops may be in your future.
Calling the choice to not immediately begin work on a sequel "a horrible, horrible decision that we still dwell on", Macdonald tells VG247 that "I don't think the door's closed" on a sequel. Sounds like RTW is still willing, and able, to take another crack at Crackdown, should Microsoft call upon them. And they may, one day.
Crackdown 2: "The door's not closed," says Realtime Worlds [VG247]
