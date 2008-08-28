Crazy Old-Timey Game Patents

Insert Credit has unearthed some patents from the early days of videogaming that are.. special.
There are some great little nuggets here, from an early design for the Nintendo Powerglove — sorry, "Forearm mounted multi-axis remote control unit" — to a 'button presser' that lets you hit two buttons alternately by rolling the device back and forth. This sounds ridiculous, until you think about Track & Field.
There is even a slice of true console history in the form of a prototype for the first NES cartridge.
My favourite, though, has to be the SEGA racing controller/game pictured above that has an actual model car that moves left to right on a shelf in front of your TV. Come on SEGA, the time is right for this thing to see the light of day - bring it out on a current-gen console & you will clean up.
News: Old videogame patents [InsertCredit via Boing Boing Gadgets]
