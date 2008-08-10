The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Cryptic Exec: What's In/Not In Star Trek Online

Cryptic flacked its upcoming gameplay debut (and webcast) to the Associated Press, and the wire was a taker. Yesterday, the AP moved an interview with Jack Emmert, Cryptic's chief creative officer, and he gives gamers an idea of what to expect, what not to expect, and a little of how the deal went down when they acquired the title from Perpetual Entertainment.

Or, well, the licence, because there is nothing developed by Perpetual that's going into the game. "We took no assets", Emmert said. "There was nothing to be had, to be honest. We're building everything from the ground up".

Emmert also assures us Sunday will be a bonafide gameplay reveal. "You're going to see the actual game working and functioning", said Emmert. "This isn't renders. This isn't concept art. Everything that people will see on Sunday is going to be taken right from 'Star Trek Online' as it stands today, so hardened people should know that a release date might be closer than they think".

If you don't want to read the whole thing, here are the high points:

• The game will be set a few generations following the last Star Trek film, so no Kirk, Picard or other familiar faces in the game.

• "There might be a ship called Enterprise flying around, but it's probably not the same ship anymore," Emmert said. Worlds and galactic locations familiar to fans will also be in the game.

• Characters can be created from existing Star Trek races, or new alien species can be invented altogether.

• "There's going to be tons of space to investigate," says Emmert "We have a great system for exploration, which will allow for almost infinite possibilities."

Star Trek Online is Ready to Beam Up [Associated Press, via Blue's News]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles