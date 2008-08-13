Cryptic Reveals More Trek Online Details Via FAQ

Clearly, when Star Trek Online was announced, it was going to be a tough sell to the really die-hard fans.

No matter how accurately those Type II phasers were modelled, someone was always going to point out that the comms badges were slightly out of proportion or that the Bolians' skin is more of a duck-egg blue rather than the tourquoise the idiot developers went for.

To try and clear up some of the fans questions on issues as diverse as Pricing, PvP and Travel Times, Cryptic has released a comprehensive FAQ for the game.

Hit the jump for a selection of Q's that have been A'd F.

Will a monthly fee be required to play?

We haven't decided on pricing plans yet. What races will we be able to play?

The plan is Human, Vulcan, Andorian, Klingon, Orion, Gorn, and several others. You will also be able to create your own race with its own custom look and attributes. Will everyone be the Captain of their own ship?

Yes, but you will have to earn the responsibility and skill to command larger and more powerful vessels. Remember, in Star Trek as well as naval tradition, whoever commands the ship is the "Captain", even if it is not your current rank. Will console and PC players be on the same servers?

We would like that to be the case. There is nothing technologically keeping us from making it so. Will there be PvP, PvE and RP rule set servers?

There will not be separate servers. Open PvP will be restricted to designated sectors of space (far-off reaches of unclaimed territory). Consensual PvP and competitive PvE will occur between the realm borders (the Neutral Zone), where players will be competing over territory and resources with the option to PvP. Will there be realistic travel times in space?

Travel times will be semi-realistic, with a focus on fun. Space is big, and it can take a very long time to travel great distances. That travel time can be impractically long. We will introduce transwarp conduit technology and worm holes to allow players to travel to distant sectors of the galaxy without needing days or weeks of gameplay to do so.

