Crysis Warhead Launching Next Month

Well that was relatively quick, wasn't it? It was only two months ago that EA and Crytek announced the development of the next installment of Crysiss, Crysis Warhead, and now they've revealed the game is only a month away from release. Warhead should be hitting retail shelves in North America on September 16th, four days after the European release on September 12th.

"We think Crysis Warhead is going to offer a tremendous experience to a wide range of gamers," said Cevat Yerli, CEO and President of Crytek. "Fans of Crysis are going to enjoy more of the open-ended gameplay, cutting-edge visuals and huge, epic battles from the first game, while also finally finding out what kind of havoc Psycho was wreaking on the other side of the island.

Right now you can pre-order Crysis Warhead from the EA Store for $US 24.95 - $US 5 off retail - or pick up both the original Crysis and the new title for $US 10 off. Be sure to check out GameTrailers TV with Geoff Keighley this Friday for the exclusive premiere of the new Crysis Warhead trailer, should you be so inclined.