Crysis Warhead Launching Next Month

Well that was relatively quick, wasn't it? It was only two months ago that EA and Crytek announced the development of the next installment of Crysiss, Crysis Warhead, and now they've revealed the game is only a month away from release. Warhead should be hitting retail shelves in North America on September 16th, four days after the European release on September 12th.
"We think Crysis Warhead is going to offer a tremendous experience to a wide range of gamers," said Cevat Yerli, CEO and President of Crytek. "Fans of Crysis are going to enjoy more of the open-ended gameplay, cutting-edge visuals and huge, epic battles from the first game, while also finally finding out what kind of havoc Psycho was wreaking on the other side of the island.
Right now you can pre-order Crysis Warhead from the EA Store for $US 24.95 - $US 5 off retail - or pick up both the original Crysis and the new title for $US 10 off. Be sure to check out GameTrailers TV with Geoff Keighley this Friday for the exclusive premiere of the new Crysis Warhead trailer, should you be so inclined.
Find Out if You Are 'Psycho' Enough This September
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERTS) and Crytek GmbH announced today that Crysis Warhead®, the pulse-racing new installment of the Crysis® universe, will ship to retail stores in North America on September 16th and in Europe on September 12th. Beginning today, gamers can pre-order Crysis Warhead at the EA Store (www.eastore.com/crysiswarhead) for only $24.95; $5 less than the full retail price, or receive $10 off when purchasing both Crysis Warhead and Crysis. Crysis Warhead recently recognised by IGN PC as being the Best First Person Shooter and showcasing the Best Graphics Technology of E3 2008.
At the same time, we designed Warhead to be more accessible for gamers new to the Crysis franchise. It is a game with a story that can stand on its own, it has been optimised to run better on a wider range of PCs, and we are introducing Crysis Wars®, a tailor-made experience for multiplayer gamers within the Crysis universe - all at a great value."
Crysis Wars features three multiplayer modes, including TeamInstantAction, a new match type that mixes fast-paced action in a team-based environment, in addition to the insanely frenetic gameplay style of InstantAction and the hardcore team-based PowerStruggle, both of which return from Crysis. The game will include 21 maps, six new maps for TeamInstantAction and InstantAction, and one for PowerStruggle and Crytek will also have a support team dedicated to meeting the needs of the Crysis Wars community.
A brand new trailer for Crysis Warhead will premiere exclusively on "GameTrailers TV with Geoff Keighley" this Friday, August 15th on Spike TV (check your local listings) and will be available online at www.GameTrailers.com immediately following the show.
Crysis Warhead is a standalone title and does not require the original Crysis to play. The game has been rated 'M' for Mature by the ESRB and '16+' by PEGI. For more information about the game, please visit the game's new web site launching today at: www.crysiswarhead.com.
