Crysis Warhead System Specs

Worried you won't be able to play Crysis Warhead? Check the specs. EA have posted these on the game's store page, meaning that while you may not find solace in them, you can at least be assured that they're official. Basically, if you could play Crysis, you can play this. If you couldn't, and still can't, we're sure you're still squeezing hours of fun out of Oblivion. Or Starcraft. Or Nancy Drew: Phantom Of Venice.
CPU: Intel Pentium 4 2.8 GHz (3.2 GHz for Vista), Intel Core 2.0 GHz (2.2 GHz for Vista), AMD Athlon 2800+ (3200+ for Vista) or better
RAM: 1GB (1.5GB on Windows Vista)
Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce 6800 GT, ATI Radeon 9800 Pro (Radeon X800 Pro for Vista) or better
VRAM: 256MB of Graphics Memory
Storage: 15GB
Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c Compatible
ODD: DVD-ROM
OS: Microsoft Windows XP with Service Pack 2 or Microsoft Vista
DirectX: DX9.0c or DX10
Crysis Warhead [EA]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink