Crysis Warhead System Specs

Worried you won't be able to play Crysis Warhead? Check the specs. EA have posted these on the game's store page, meaning that while you may not find solace in them, you can at least be assured that they're official. Basically, if you could play Crysis, you can play this. If you couldn't, and still can't, we're sure you're still squeezing hours of fun out of Oblivion. Or Starcraft. Or Nancy Drew: Phantom Of Venice.

CPU: Intel Pentium 4 2.8 GHz (3.2 GHz for Vista), Intel Core 2.0 GHz (2.2 GHz for Vista), AMD Athlon 2800+ (3200+ for Vista) or better

RAM: 1GB (1.5GB on Windows Vista)

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce 6800 GT, ATI Radeon 9800 Pro (Radeon X800 Pro for Vista) or better

VRAM: 256MB of Graphics Memory

Storage: 15GB

Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c Compatible

ODD: DVD-ROM

OS: Microsoft Windows XP with Service Pack 2 or Microsoft Vista

DirectX: DX9.0c or DX10

