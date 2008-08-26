D3 Invades PAX 2008

D3 Publisher will be bringing Puzzle Quest: Galactrix, Naruto and Bangai-O to the Penny Arcade Expo later this week.

This year's Penny Arcade Expo seems to be an interesting mix of announcements, unveilings and games that aren't just dated, but already available at stores. It's as if some of the publishers and developers in attendance haven't gotten the message yet: PAX is kinda a big deal.

Full D3 break-down on the jump. The only thing on the list I'm looking forward to messing around with this coming weekend is Galaxtix.

Bangai-O Spirits - Created by revered Japanese developer TREASURE, the twitch-fest shooter gameplay in Bangai-O Spirits includes more than 160 levels, punishing supermoves, exclusive content for the Western version, and a sensory overload of fireworks onscreen. Bangai-O Spirits boasts a powerful level editor tool that turns the gamer into the designer, local wireless multiplayer for up to four players and the pioneering new Sound Load Technology. Bangai-O Spirits exclusively for Nintendo DS is currently available at retail stores across North America for the suggested retail price of $US 29.95.

NARUTO:: Clash of Ninja Revolution 2 - TOMY Corporation and D3Publisher's highly anticipated NARUTO: Clash of Ninja Revolution 2 offers an all-new original storyline featuring the Anbu created for the North American audience and also features the largest character roster yet for the Clash of Ninja series. The latest iteration of the hit fighting game represents a huge progression from the previous game, including never-before-seen modes, improved visual presentation, and polished gameplay mechanics. The only four-player NARUTO fighting game series available,

NARUTO: Clash of Ninja Revolution 2 for the Wii home video game console is anticipated for release this fall 2008.



NARUTO: Path of the Ninja 2 - TOMY Corporation and D3Publisher's NARUTO: Path of the Ninja 2 is the latest in the popular RPG videogame series offering a completely original storyline, expanded character roster featuring 30 playable characters and improvements to the battle system that will give players more options than ever before as they make use of the newly-added Squad Leader and Ninja Tag systems.

For those who want to test their mettle against fellow ninja across North America,

NARUTO: Path of the Ninja 2 will also provide the opportunity to earn points and special ninja cards as players prove their strength over Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection.

NARUTO: Path of the Ninja 2 is anticipated for release on Nintendo DS this October 2008.

Puzzle Quest: Galactrix - A rich new addition to the beloved Puzzle Quest universe, Puzzle Quest: Galactrix incorporates a powerful blend of puzzle, strategy and RPG gameplay elements, into an all-new futuristic, science-fiction setting. Offering an innovative new hexagonal puzzle board for a wide range of strategic depth, a rich storyline and fresh gameplay elements, Puzzle Quest: Galactrix is a captivating new adventure to explore and conquer in Q1 2009 on Xbox LIVE Arcade, Nintendo DS and Windows PC.