The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Daedalic Entertainment At GC 2008 - The Whispered World DS

The great thing about the annual Games Convention in Leipzig, Germany, is that you get to see work from publishers and developers who wouldn't generally make it to gaming events is Japan or the states. Take German developer Daedalic Entertainment, for instance. I've been following their fantasy adventure game The Whispered World since they teased it back in October. Now I'll actually get a chance to check it out, along with point & click adventure A New Beginning for the DS, PC, and Wii.

They'll also be debuting a DS port of The Whispered World, along with Edna & Harvey: The Breakout, plus a couple unannounced projects to keep things fresh. There used to be an entire hall dedicated to games like these at the old E3. I guess we've got to go to Germany for them now. Definitely looking forward to it!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles