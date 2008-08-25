David Perry's Keynote: Sony Will Never Make Money on the PS3

Dontcha just love it when top execs start commenting on someone else's financials? Opinionated Acclaim chief David Perry ain't above it, in fact he used his keynote address at the Games Convention Developer's Conference to declare that Sony will never make real dough off the PlayStation 3, 10-year plan or no.

"Because of the cost of making the PlayStation 3 and because they sold it at a loss, Sony basically has pretty much no chance of making money on the PS3, because it's lost more money than they made during the entire peak of the PlayStation 2 — it's not going to happen again for Sony".

He went on to say that a PlayStation 4 coming out in the next eight or so years would be a bad idea. "If they release the PlayStation 4 and have an even more expensive console and raise the cost of games by ten dollars, that would not be good".

Thus, Perry said, this 10-year-plan for the PS3 is a long-term bid to wring out as much money to pay for the console's development, since the pricing and sales so far haven't done it. "This is going to force them to make the PS3 last longer and they're kind of positioning to do that", he said.

Perry: "Sony has No Chance of Making Money on the PS3" [GamesIndustry.biz]