How many times do Sony need to say it? There Will Be. No. PS3 Price Cuts. At least not for the foreseeable future, anyways. They're too busy cutting back on the cost of making the thing to worry about passing on any savings to you lot. The latest Sony man to beat that particular corporate drum is SCEE's David Reeves, who has said there won't be a PS3 price cut for the rest of the year. Not even for Christmas. Bah humbug!
David Reeves: No PS3 Price Cuts In 2008, OK?
