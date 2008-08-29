D&D: Tiny Adventures? Where Are My 4th Ed Tools?

Wizards of the Coast's Tiny Adventures has me a little confused. Sure, it's a neat little distraction, but it makes me wonder if WotC's online dudes have lost sight of the bigger picture:

The most galling aspect of the game, from a pen-and-paper player's perspective, has nothing to do with its mechanics at all. The mere existence of the app raises the question: Why is WotC's online team taking time to code a Facebook game, when the promised DM and player tools for 4th Edition remain in a state of limbo?

Frustration aside, I also found the time to do a mini-review of the game, which you can read at the link below.

Play day: D&D Tiny Adventures [Playwrite]