de Blob Devs Bringing Swords & Soldiers To WiiWare

The original de Blob developers are back with their own game studio and a shiny new title coming out on WiiWare in Q4 2008. Ronimo Games, founded by said de Blob creators in Utrecht, the Netherlands, is readying Swords & Soldiers for European and North American release. Swords & Soldiers is a side-scrolling RTS in which three different factions battle against each other in order to obtain the powers of the gods. While I'm not yet sure what type of gameplay to expect from the title's single player campaign or split-screen multiplayer, I'm definitely liking the animated style they've got going for them. Check out the first screens from Swords & Soldiers for yourself below.

