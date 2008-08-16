The original de Blob developers are back with their own game studio and a shiny new title coming out on WiiWare in Q4 2008. Ronimo Games, founded by said de Blob creators in Utrecht, the Netherlands, is readying Swords & Soldiers for European and North American release. Swords & Soldiers is a side-scrolling RTS in which three different factions battle against each other in order to obtain the powers of the gods. While I'm not yet sure what type of gameplay to expect from the title's single player campaign or split-screen multiplayer, I'm definitely liking the animated style they've got going for them. Check out the first screens from Swords & Soldiers for yourself below.
de Blob Devs Bringing Swords & Soldiers To WiiWare
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink