Dead Rising Wii *Might* Get To 100 Zombies At A Time

Dead Rising was an average game made great by throwing, literally, hundreds and hundreds of zombies at you. The upcoming Wii version, being a Wii game, is obviously not going to feature hundreds and hundreds of zombies, putting the whole "makes an average game a great one" thing in serious jeopardy. But how many will it feature? Well, Capcom are hoping that they'll be able to squeeze 100 on there at a time. Still not a patch on the 360 version, but 100 on-screen bad guys for what is ostensibly a last-gen title would still be one hell of a technical achievement!

Read-a-long with Nintendo Power #232 (September 2008) [Aeropause]