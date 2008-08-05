Dead Rising Wii *Might* Get To 100 Zombies At A Time

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Dead Rising was an average game made great by throwing, literally, hundreds and hundreds of zombies at you. The upcoming Wii version, being a Wii game, is obviously not going to feature hundreds and hundreds of zombies, putting the whole "makes an average game a great one" thing in serious jeopardy. But how many will it feature? Well, Capcom are hoping that they'll be able to squeeze 100 on there at a time. Still not a patch on the 360 version, but 100 on-screen bad guys for what is ostensibly a last-gen title would still be one hell of a technical achievement!

Read-a-long with Nintendo Power #232 (September 2008) [Aeropause]

