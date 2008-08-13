Death Tank To Roll On Xbox Live Arcade!

Germany's rating board, the Unterhaltungssoftware Selbstkontrolle, may have let an Xbox Live Arcade announcement out of the bag a bit early, as it has rated Death Tank for the Xbox 360. Should you have gone without a Sega Saturn and copies of either Powerslave or Duke Nukem 3D, Death Tank is a 2D multiplayer tank shooter with a deforming landscape, similar to the Worms series, but with more tanks and more death.
The game has yet to be officially confirmed or announced, but with the Leipzig Games Convention right around the corner, we're hoping to get our hands on a playable version very, very soon.
Like Scorched Earth... but its not turn based. Weapons take a bit to charge, then FIRE! The ultimate party game and best way to make a room of friends go mental. Winners keep winning, losers feel like they're being picked on even when they're not and throw the controller across the room. i have friends that have sworn off this game forever. AWESOME!