Here we are, the first trailer for the latest version of EA's footballing juggernaut, FIFA 09. Hope it's not based off the in-game models and engine, because if the ball moves around in the air like that while you're playing, you'll get a better game of football playing NHL 09.
Debut FIFA 09 Trailer
Comments
@latinogamer
Not all teams have 2 shirt sponsers.
E.G. Chelsea have shirt deals with adidas and samsung whereas AC Milan have a shirt deal only with adidas so they just have the adidas logo in the top corner of their jersey.