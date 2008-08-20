The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Debut FIFA 09 Trailer


Here we are, the first trailer for the latest version of EA's footballing juggernaut, FIFA 09. Hope it's not based off the in-game models and engine, because if the ball moves around in the air like that while you're playing, you'll get a better game of football playing NHL 09.

Comments

  • KidHype Guest

    @latinogamer
    Not all teams have 2 shirt sponsers.
    E.G. Chelsea have shirt deals with adidas and samsung whereas AC Milan have a shirt deal only with adidas so they just have the adidas logo in the top corner of their jersey.

