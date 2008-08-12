Deep Silver At Games Convention 2008

Publisher Deep Silver is teaming up partners GSC Game World, Ascaron Entertainment, and Game Life to form a rather impressive presence at the Games Convention 2008 next week. On the more hardcore side of things we'll see a definite slant towards PC gaming, with the adventure game Secret Files 2 - Puritas Cordis, Piranha Bytes new RPG Risen, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky, and X3: Terran Conflict, along with the Sacred 2: Fallen Angel for the PC, PS3, and 360 and their Wii survival horror game Curs3ed Mountain.

They'll also be showing off a range of family-friendly DS titles, including their Let's Play line (Let's Play Teacher, Let's Play Vet...Let's Play Doctor, perhaps?), along with two pet sims from Game Life - Horse Life and Baby Life. Okay, so a baby isn't technically a pet. They'd just be much more enjoyable if you treated them as such. "Honey, did you let the baby out?" See? Much more entertaining. Hit the jump for more details on Deep Silver's line up!

Deep Silver & Partners at the Games Convention 2008

Larger exhibition spaces in the exhibition hall and the Business Center

Deep Silver & Partners are presenting a broad range of different games for every taste at the Leipzig Games Convention 2008. From long-awaited action RPGs to thrilling adventures, from the fantastic Japanese RPGs to dark RPG first-person shooters, from educational handheld games for a young audience to challenging strategy games - Deep Silver and its Partners will offer all of this to the visitors of the Games Convention 2008.

On each day of the convention, there will be live presentations with the game developers, trailers and video shows as well as numerous other surprises that will take place at Deep Silver's exhibition booth, on an area of over 440 sqm (approx. 4736 sq.ft), which is even larger than in the previous year.

Visitors can experience the following titles at the Deep Silver booth in Hall 3, Booth A02:

Cursed Mountain: For Wii™ only: The survival horror game that takes place in the Himalayas gives the ultimate thrill. The presentation at the Deep Silver booth will give visitors a chill - guaranteed! (Action adventure; Wii) Publisher: Deep Silver

Secret Files 2 - Puritas Cordis: The second part of the Secret Files series (Adventure; PC) Publisher: Deep Silver

Risen: The developers of the Piranha Bytes team will be on stage in several presentations to answer questions about their new RPG hit. Publisher: Deep Silver

Sacred 2 - Fallen Angel: The sequel to the most successful German role-playing game of all time (Action RPG; PC, PS3, Xbox 360) Publisher: Ascaron Entertainment / Deep Silver

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky: A unique blend of action-packed first-person shooting and complex role-playing against the backdrop of the contaminated zone surrounding the Chernobyl power plant (FPS; PC) Publisher: GSC Game World / Deep Silver

X³: Terran Conflict is a brand new, stand-alone game set in the universe of X³. It is the culmination of the X trilogy, with a grand finale that takes us all the way back to Earth's own solar system. (space strategy; PC) Publisher: Deep Silver

Deep Silver will be presenting exciting new games for young gamers at a separate booth in the children's area, Hall 2, Booth K12:

Let's Play range: Titles such as Let's Play Teacher, Let's Play Vet, and Let's Play Fashion Designer (Nintendo DS) Publisher: Deep Silver

Horse Life 2: The sequel in the horse simulation series, exceptional in both visuals and game-play (Nintendo DS) Publisher: Game Life / Deep Silver

Baby Life: In Baby Life the player takes care of its own, unique baby. As a parent your task is to help the baby grow from 9 months until it is 15 months old. (Nintendo DS) Publisher: Game Life / Deep Silver

