The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Defence Grid: The Awakening To Demo At PAX

Tower Defence-style games are beginning to crop up more and more - all desperate to hit that same sweet spot between lunchtime casual and mouth-foaming addiction typified by Desktop Tower Defence.

At PAX , Microsoft Game Studios & Hidden Path will be deploying Defence Grid: The Awakening - a glossy take on the genre for XBLA featuring all the key ingredients: lots of enemies & loads of different turrets and weapon emplacements to blow them up with, all strategic-like.

The game has an impressive-sounding pedigree. Designed by Mark terrano (previously responsible for Age Of Empires II) and using Oblivion's Gamebryo engine to render rather nice looking 3D environs.

www.hiddenpath.com

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles