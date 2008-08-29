Defence Grid: The Awakening To Demo At PAX

Tower Defence-style games are beginning to crop up more and more - all desperate to hit that same sweet spot between lunchtime casual and mouth-foaming addiction typified by Desktop Tower Defence.
At PAX , Microsoft Game Studios & Hidden Path will be deploying Defence Grid: The Awakening - a glossy take on the genre for XBLA featuring all the key ingredients: lots of enemies & loads of different turrets and weapon emplacements to blow them up with, all strategic-like.
The game has an impressive-sounding pedigree. Designed by Mark terrano (previously responsible for Age Of Empires II) and using Oblivion's Gamebryo engine to render rather nice looking 3D environs.
