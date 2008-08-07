Design Your Own Board for Shaun White

Ubisoft is running a design contest over on their Shaun White Snowboarding site that give people a chance to design a real-life Burton snowboard and win a Wii.

Gamers get a chance to download a blank snowboard, fancy it up with their own designs and then enter it into the contest. Every other week until October, two of the designs will be selected to be included in the video game. Fans will than vote to decide which two boards they like best, both of which will be turned into real Burton snowboards.

According to the fine print, the winners selected on Aug. 15 will be added into the game "before it hits shelves" and receive a Wii and a Wii Fit balance board.

Art of the Ride