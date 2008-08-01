Devil May Cry 4 'Getting Pirated To Hell And Back'

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

When it comes to keeping PC gamers in the loop on their console games, Capcom have long been one of the good guys. And how do PC gamers repay the favour? Same way a lot of PC gamers always do: with mass acts of piracy. When quizzed about the state of Devil May Cry 4's PC sales on Capcom's forums, Christian Svensson replied:

I'm not sure about how Capcom in general feels but It's not doing as well as I would like in the US at retail. It's such a good version and it really deserves better sales. I know it's getting pirated to hell and back (it was up on torrents literally the day it shipped).

Leading Capcom to throw their hands up and complain about the state of piracy in the PC market, right? Nope! Svensson instead goes on in great detail about the company's big plans for future digital distribution on the platform, which is encouraging reading for the kind of people that think playing DMC4 on a PC is a good idea.

  • rob Guest

    that's okay, keep pirating games.. soon there won't be any PC games for us.

    man, all these "oh, after i downloaded the game, if i really like it i'll buy it" it need to stop.

    when is the last time you really "go out and buy the game" you can't just go to a restaurant and say if i like the food, i might consider pay for it.

