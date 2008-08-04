The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Devil May Cry Guns In Airsoft Replica Form!

Look! Check out what Hobby Media discovered at this year's Wonder Festival: Airsoft pistol versions of the guns from Devil May Cry carries! That's right, here are pellet-shooting replicas of Dante's swish Ebony & Ivory firearms. Unlike those guns, these don't have unlimited ammo. Still pretty neat.

Hit the jump for ebony:

Wonder Festival 2008: Il Soft Air incontra Devil May Cry... [Hobby Media]

Comments

  • MrJ Guest

    I have the hellsing versions of these and I can see that the same company which made both hellsing and these are lazy, there are many parts of these guns I recognize, I hate when companies can't even be bothered to make a new mould and just make something new out of bits and pieces of other products.

    0
  • Maurice Bao Guest

    do they have an airsoft version of this?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles