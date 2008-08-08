The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Diablo III Art Director Quits, Game Remains The Same

A Blizzard representative responding to our inquiry about the recently posted job posting for an Art Director for Diablo III has confirmed that Brian Morrisroe, the game's previous Art Director, has indeed left the company, though his leaving had nothing to do with annoying fans or his reactions to them.

Regarding Brian, he recently resigned to form a startup company "outside the game industry", which is why we posted about the open position. That change won't impact the game...we're really pleased with the look and feel that Brian helped create for Diablo III, and the new person we bring aboard will work with other artists on the team to maintain the art style moving forward.

So don't worry - Diablo III isn't going to go all goth on us.

