The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Diablo III: There's Still Room For The Necromancer

d3_wide.jpgWhen he's not taking the piss out of diehard Diablo II fans, Diablo III lead designer Jay Wilson is all about classes (and probably other topics, but classes for now). In a chat with MTV Multiplayer, Wilson explains the exclusion of the Necromancer from D3's lineup, and the possibility of its return in the future:

"There's a lot of people on our team who aren't happy with our class choices", he admitted. "But after we've established 'Diablo III' as its own game with its own type of gameplay and experiences, I wouldn't be opposed to looking at old classes. We are trying to design [the Witch Doctor]class so that if we did bring back the Necromancer, there's room for him. We're looking out ahead of time at what our expansions are going to be, so we've got to keep room open for some of those other classes down the road".

Wilson also mentions that the team wanted to avoid having an excessive number of classes, and that main reason the Barbarian made a return was because it felt they could bring something new to the character.

I can understand not wanting to cover the same ground twice, I just hope the push to come up with completely new classes and mechanics doesn't result in an overly convoluted design.

'Diablo III' Designer Explains Why Necromancer Was Cut, Hints At Return [MTV Multiplayer]

Comments

  • ViceOfFire Guest

    There seems to be a bit of controversy around Diablo III these days, but ultimately this leads to even more sales. Any publicity is good publicity the saying goes.

    0
  • Hobbzilla Guest

    I just don't understand why so many people are kicking up a stink about D3. Is it because a lot of us have invested a tonne of money into Blizzard in recent years that we need to see every game they release from now on meet our exact needs and desires?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles