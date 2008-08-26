The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Diggin' Lode Runner XBLA At Games Convention

Microsoft's Games Convention floor space was dominated by music games. It was, after all, the "Xbox 360 Summer of Music" according to the vinyl banner that loomed overhead. But tucked away next to Disney's Sing It! was Lode Runner, the remake of the classic puzzle platformer, announced for Xbox Live Arcade earlier this year. Having played every other Xbox 360-bound offering on hand at events prior, we decided to dig into it.

The rules haven't changed for the hi-def remake of Lode Runner. Collect gold nuggets, using your platforming wits and your rock-crushing gun to negotiate each maze. Avoid getting killed. That's it. It's still a 2D puzzle platformer with a digging mechanic that will probably seem archaic to those ignorant to Lode Runner's classic gameplay, just in higher resolution.

And that's really the only problem. Lode Runner looks and plays just fine, a serviceable 3D coat of paint applied to the exact same game play you might just go mental for. It doesn't do anything fancy with the formula, a la Galaga Legions.

Unfortunately, we didn't get to take the multiplayer modes for a test drive, as the Games Conventioneers were far too interested in easy access to Guitar Hero World Tour.

It really comes down to this — if you adore Lode Runner, here's some more. If you don't know what a Lode Runner is — or you're wisely concerned about how well the Xbox 360's D-pad will suffice — just wait for the demo.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles