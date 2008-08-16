Disaster: Day of Crisis Still Exists, Gets Rated In Australia

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Oh, hey, Disaster: Day of Crisis. Man, it's been awhile. We thought you were dead. Fortunately, the Monolith Soft developed action game for the Wii just got an M rating in Australia, so we know it's alive and... well, alive. The Classification Board lists the game as potentially objectionable for its "Violence, themes and infrequent coarse language". Nowhere is tardiness mentioned.

Keep in mind that the Classification Board rating applies only to Australia and that we have no idea when it will be released — or if the rating is an indication it will be released any time soon. Perhaps we'll see it at Games Convention next week? Nah, doubt it.

Disaster: Day of Crisis [Classification Board via Vooks]

