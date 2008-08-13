DJ Max Gets American Release

Hey, what's hot with the kids right now? Music games, that's what. Particularly the ones where you hit buttons in time with scrolling cues. It's into this receptive market, then, that PM Studios will be publishing DJ Max Fever, with the Korean fave (Fever is a mix of DJ Max Portable and DJ Max 2) due to receive its first ever American release on November 11. If you're a fan of the series, and have been stuck importing it until now, this is good news! If you've never seen nor heard of it, and the idea of Guitar Hero-but-for-DJs-on-a-PSP sounds great, be warned: it's really, really hard.

