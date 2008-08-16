Do Drone Pilots Feel Combat Stress?

Slate is running a story covering the debate about whether pilots of drone aircraft (which feels rather like playing a video game) suffer the same stress as pilots in actual combat.
We've all felt a bit stressed when playing a video game - whether its the tension of creeping around a Doom map that you know contains a Cyberdemon or just the feeling of panic as the Tetris blocks creep inexorably up the screen - if you game you know that it can take a real mental toll.
Of course, there is a big difference between BFGing some demons and guiding an actual missile that you know will kill actual human beings. Could it be that the reverse is true & that the video game nature of drone piloting gives a sense of distance that insulates people from killing?
As an aside, current recruitment ads for the British Army show someone piloting a recon aircraft using an Xbox 360 controller. Make of that what you will.
Ghosts in the Machine [Slate]
Pakistan has helped US and its union, like there is on record of previous President of US Bush on internet, that "pakistan and its Armed forces with the collaboration of its secret agencies has saved america and american people....:
then why is there so many attacks inside Pakistan with Drone planes. Why Pakistani secret agencies are to blamed now... Forgot Russian invasion and role of Pakistan????
Why Pakistan is enlisted in the list of terrorist???
Why Presidency like Asif ali Zardari is bestowed forcefully and politically to pakistan???
Pakistan is faceing direct attacks from Taliban. Now the front line of terrorist classes. and on the other hand, pakistan has benn blamed that we are supporting Taliban. Is this fair???
Stop attacking in pakistan with Drone planes, instead take in confidance pakistan armed forces and secret agencies. America has no experince of War with any country as is true in history. So let us handle it by ourself. we can control all the senario if these bullshit Drone attacks are to be stopped by US.
Thanks....