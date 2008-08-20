The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Do We Really Need Credits On A Game Box?

Well, do we? The question's come up a bit recently, prompted by comments from guys like EA boss John Riccitellio and David Jaffe. While exploring the idea, MTV have posted a few pics of what they think game boxes could look like with developer credits on them. The results are...crude, which they admit, but also a little off the mark. The idea of putting credits on a game box obviously stems from movies, where DVDs have credits. Thing is, DVD credits are on the back of the box, where they don't clutter up the cover art. Shift those credits to the back of a game box - you can remove bullshit bullet points to make room - and we might just be on the right track!

If Video Game Boxes Gave Credit, They'd Look Like This... [MTV]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles