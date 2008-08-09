The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Do You Think Gaming Should Be In The Olympics?

Here we go! Talk time. That's right, it's Friday. Time for another round of Tell Us Dammit. No, make that TELL US DAMMIT. And here's how it works: We ask a question, you answer it. Simple and no strings attached! This isn't some marketing survey or whatever. It's an emotional investment in you. Yes, we're interested in knowing you, Kotaku reader person. You probably know fucktons about us — more than you even want to, we're sure. But, hey, we'd like to know about you. That way you won't be some faceless blob — and we might feel a tinge of guilt when we ban your arse. Or not, because really we're incapable of human emotion. We think.

The Olympics have started! And we all oh so very excited!! So much so that Gawker Media is aggregating all the network's Olympic coverage in one place on sister sports blog Deadspin. That place is right here. ANWYAY, here's my question:

Do you think gaming should be an Olympic sport? And why?

Comments

  • Argentos Guest

    I reckon It could be done if there were certain standards like every competitor has exactly the same software and hardware, including mice and keyboards

    0
  • ViceOfFire Guest

    I wouldn't mind gaming in the Olympics, but seriously, get the Olympics out of games.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles