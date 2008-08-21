Does Playing Mario Kart Drunk Help Your Performance?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Following on from the GTA DUI controversy, Drunk-driving in gaming rears its ugly, pie-eyed head again. This time, though, the bottle is in the other hand. Or the beer is in the other dashboard cup holder. Or something.

Over at the delightfully named HipAsFuck.com, some gamers decided to see just how much a little booze would affect their Mario Kart skills. Perhaps surprisingly, a blood alcohol level of 0.08 (an arrestable amount in the US and UK) actually made their times a few seconds faster.

Obviously, there is a world of difference between driving in real life — where you can physically die and cause the deaths of others — and driving a pretend dinosaur around a virtual track in a non-existent Go-Kart — where the most you can lose is a couple of seconds while the game reloads. Still, If you are gaming and want to get 'in the zone' (and are of legal drinking age, natch) this vital scientific study may come in handy.

Before anyone starts — DUI is stupid & if you do it in real life you are an idiot. This post is for informational purposes only, Your home may be at risk if you do not keep up mortgage repayments. etc. etc.

The DUI Mario Kart Experiment [Hip As Fuck, via Kottke]

