Don Cheadle's Daughter Cannot Beat The First Colossus

In an interview with the Arizona Daily Star's movie critic Phil Villarreal, actor Don Cheadle talks about his upcoming portrayal of jazz musician Miles Davis in Miles. Cheadle says he's learning to play the trumpet for the flick. But wait, don't stop reading, there is a game connection. While we were told that Adam Sandler and Don Cheadle learned how to play Shadow of the Colossus for Hollywood film Reign Over Me. According to Daily Star's movie critic:

...Cheadle laughed and said he doesn't play video games. He and Sandler didn't rehearse their gaming scenes and other than taking the home briefly to let his kids play it, Cheadle didn't touch the controller.

"I brought it home to my daughter and she tried to play it. She could never get past the first Colossus. I tried to help her, but she was better than me".

Perhaps this is a case of a Hollywood actor wanting to sound cool to movie press about gaming geek out, or perhaps he didn't play the game at all. Thing is, those scenes where he and Sandler are playing, actually do look like they're playing — and gaming isn't something that you can easily fake. Maybe they can, maybe that's why they're actors!

Comments

  • BatAttack Guest

    "but the fact remains you are missing out on one of the most powerful gaming experiences out there."

    It's true he is missing out, but if the experience was one he found distressing, I'm not sure it's one he would want to have..

    I mean, not everyone likes tomatoes, right?
    Different brains perceive the same stimuli differently - his experience is not the same as your experience.

