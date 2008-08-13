Donkey Kong + Jenga = Awesome?

In what we hope turns out to be better than the Jenga video game for the Wii and Nintendo DS, board gamer USAopoly is merging the tower climbing fun of Donkey Kong with the tower disassembling kicks of Jenga with Donkey Kong Jenga. The manufacturer guarantees "edge-of-your-seat excitement" — so did Atari's games — with two ways to play, the traditional Jenga style or by climbing the girders with your "Mario mover" to save Pauline from the beast.

It won't be released until late September, but it's never too early to put in your pre-orders.

Donkey Kong Jenga... why didn't anyone think of it before?

USAopoly Donkey Kong Jenga [Amazon via NeoGAF]