'Don't Expect' Tatsunoko vs Capcom In The US

Capcom, you dirty teases! First you tell us you're "investigating" the possiblity of bringing zany-awesome fighter Tatsunoko vs Capcom to the US. Then you go so far as holding location tests! Our hopes were soaring! And now, you bastards, you go and pour cold water all over them, hinting in an official blog post "don't expect this title to show up in the US arcades". We feel used, Capcom. But we're not angry. Just disappointed.

Tatsunoko vs Capcom: it teases you with Mega Man Legends [Capcom]