'Don't Make Great Stuff In A Nice Sweater And Drinking A Martini'

BioShock dev Ken Levine isn't all about Ken Levine. He's also all about Grand Theft Auto IV dev Sam Houser. Good for him! Here's Levine on Houser, his new BFF:

He is absolutely the most intense guy in the world... He's like Rasputin, you know. He's intense... But that's how you make great stuff. You don't make great stuff by wearing a nice sweater and drinking a martini: you make great stuff by digging your fucking teeth in... I know Sam now... I've been lucky enough to get to know Sam... Since BioShock's come out — I was a huge fan of his, and I think he really liked the game, and he felt is was something that was greatly interesting. I can't speak for Sam, you know, but that's my interpretation of what he said.

Hey, the martini and nice sweater racket did wonders for Frank Sinatra. That guy was no slouch.

