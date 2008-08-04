'Don't Think About Final Fantasy XIII Xbox 360 Right Now'

During this past weekend's Square Enix event, Final Fantasy XIII director and scenario writer Motomu Toriyama reassured the fans that the game's development hasn't changed. What's more, he continued:

We're making the PS3 version first, and then porting to the 360 later.... I'm telling [the development team]to not think about the Xbox 360 right now. We can think about it after the development kits arrive... Right now, we're fully concentrating on the PS3 version.

Well that's good. The bad news is that, as GameSpot notes, the PS3 version will mostly likely be held back for that simultaneous platform release in North America and Europe. Wonder if the same will be true for Japan, where the Xbox 360 hasn't been announced. Boy, multi-platform is tricky!

