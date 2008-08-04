The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

'Don't Think About Final Fantasy XIII Xbox 360 Right Now'

During this past weekend's Square Enix event, Final Fantasy XIII director and scenario writer Motomu Toriyama reassured the fans that the game's development hasn't changed. What's more, he continued:

We're making the PS3 version first, and then porting to the 360 later.... I'm telling [the development team]to not think about the Xbox 360 right now. We can think about it after the development kits arrive... Right now, we're fully concentrating on the PS3 version.

Well that's good. The bad news is that, as GameSpot notes, the PS3 version will mostly likely be held back for that simultaneous platform release in North America and Europe. Wonder if the same will be true for Japan, where the Xbox 360 hasn't been announced. Boy, multi-platform is tricky!

Square Enix: 360 FFXIII development hasn't begun [GameSpot via EDGE]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles