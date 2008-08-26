Don't Worry, Red Alert Fans, Jenny McCarthy Is Apparently A 'Badass' Tanya

The announcement of Jenny McCarthy as Tanya in Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 may have drawn a "uergh" or two from fans of the series. "She's no fucking Kari Wührer", some said, which... well, we're not sure if that's a compliment or an insult. But the guys at EA sure like Jenny.

Chris Corey, executive producer for Red Alert 3, says that McCarthy is a "badarse" Tanya, that's she's more than capable to tackle the role of the special ops commando. After co-piloting a two-player coop demo of the PC version of the real-time strategy game, Corey tried to allay fan fears that the former Playboy Playmate wasn't ready to fill the tank top. Corey sounded pretty enthused to have her on board.

Hey, if they're happy, I'm happy.