Dragon Age Visits Gen Con Indy, GC, PAX

Now that BioWare revealed Dragon Age: Origins to the press at this year's E3, they're ready to take their show on the road, visiting three major gaming conventions over the course of the next week and a half. First off they are hitting up Gen Con Indy August 14th through the 17th, where they'll be presenting the game to the public for the first time. Then the Dragon Age tour splits in two, with one group heading to the Games Convention in Leipzig, where the press will get a behind-closed-doors look at "new details about combat, exploration, dialogue, the game's origin stories and a few other juicy surprises", while special invited members and fans will be able to experience a demo of the game in a special Dragon Age lounge.
Meanwhile, back in the states, BioWare will be showing off the game at PAX, with promises of a special stage demo that provides the world's first look at a special feature of the game. So many surprises! Hit the jump for full details on the Dragon Age: Origins tiny world tour.
BioWare to Bring Dragon Age: Origins to the World's Marquee Game Conventions
Dragon Age: Origins to Make First Public Appearance on August 14
EDMONTON, Alberta—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Leading video game developer BioWare™, a division of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERTS), will be presenting their upcoming dark heroic fantasy Dragon Age™: Origins publicly for the first time ever to fans at Gen Con in Indianapolis, Indiana, the GC Developers Conference in Leipzig, Germany and the Penny Arcade Expo in Seattle, Washington.
Coming from behind closed doors and onto the show floor, BioWare is thrilled to reveal the heart-pounding demo that wowed international media at E3 2008 to the eager fans at Gen Con Indy, August 14-17, 2008, at the Indianapolis Convention Centre in Indianapolis, Indiana. This marks the very first public appearance of Dragon Age: Origins ever, with fans able to get a first-hand look at some of the exciting combat, devastating magic and credible digital actors that make up this epic adventure.
Dragon Age: Origins will then cross the ocean to Leipzig, Germany, to reveal itself to eagerly awaiting European fans at the GC Developers Conference, held August 20-22, 2008, at the Leipzig Exhibition Centre. Dragon Age: Origins project director and executive producer Dan Tudge will be conducting behind closed doors demos to the press, revealing new details about combat, exploration, dialogue, the game's origin stories and a few other juicy surprises not to be missed! BioWare's community team will also be there to demo Dragon Age: Origins in a special lounge for invited members, fans and leaders of international EA community sites, August 22-24.
Fans attending the Penny Arcade Expo in Seattle, Washington, August 29-31, 2008, will get a close look at Dragon Age: Origins as the BioWare team shows off some of the exciting combat, gameplay and origin story features. Another special stage demo is also planned for PAX, providing the world's first look at a major feature of Dragon Age: Origins.
For more information about Dragon Age: Origins, the latest updates, or to join BioWare's Dragon Age community, visit www.dragonage.com.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink