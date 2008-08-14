Dragon Age Visits Gen Con Indy, GC, PAX

Now that BioWare revealed Dragon Age: Origins to the press at this year's E3, they're ready to take their show on the road, visiting three major gaming conventions over the course of the next week and a half. First off they are hitting up Gen Con Indy August 14th through the 17th, where they'll be presenting the game to the public for the first time. Then the Dragon Age tour splits in two, with one group heading to the Games Convention in Leipzig, where the press will get a behind-closed-doors look at "new details about combat, exploration, dialogue, the game's origin stories and a few other juicy surprises", while special invited members and fans will be able to experience a demo of the game in a special Dragon Age lounge.

Meanwhile, back in the states, BioWare will be showing off the game at PAX, with promises of a special stage demo that provides the world's first look at a special feature of the game. So many surprises! Hit the jump for full details on the Dragon Age: Origins tiny world tour.