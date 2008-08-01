Dragon Quest V Sales Still Hotcakesesque In Japan

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Square Enix's Dragon Quest V remake for the Nintendo DS enjoys another week atop the Media Create software sales charts, further proving my theory that Japanese people like Dragon Quest. A few new name make top ten appearances, including the excellently titled Katekyoo Hitman Reborn! DS Flame Rumble Hyper - Moeyo Mirai.

Wario Land: Shake It!'s debut, as well as that of the overseas release of Bully, is far less impressive. Nintendo-based titles continue to dominate the charts, with 19 of the top 30 games released on the DS and Wii.

01. Dragon Quest V: Tenkuu No Hanayome (DS) - 190,000 / 834,000
02. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 15 (PS2) - 84,000 / NEW
03. Gundam Battle Universe (PSP) - 43,000 / 180,000
04. Eiyuu Densetsu: Sora no Kiseki the 3rd (PSP) - 39,000 / NEW
05. SIREN: New Translation (PS3) - 35,000 / NEW
06. Katekyoo Hitman Reborn! DS Flame Rumble Hyper - Moeyo Mirai (DS) - 32,000 / NEW
07. Wii Fit (Wii) - 30,000 / 2,410,000
08. Wario Land: Shake It! (Wii) - 25,000 / NEW
09. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 25,000 / 1,610,000
10. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 15 (Wii) - 22,000 / NEW

11. Daigasso! Band Brothers DX (DS)
12. Persona 4 (PS2)
13. Kirarin * Revolution: Minna de Odorou Furi Furi Debut! (DS)
14. Densetsu no Stafi: Taiketsu! Dire Kaizokudan (DS)
15. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP)
16. Bimoji Training DS (DS)
17. Bully (PS2)
18. Wii Sports (Wii)
19. Derby Stallion DS (DS)
20. Bully: Scholarship Edition (Xbox 360)
21. Mario Super Sluggers (Wii)
22. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu Portable 3 (PSP)
23. Tears to Tiara: Kakan no Daichi (PS3)
24. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS)
25. Family Trainer: Athletic World (Wii)
26. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (PS3)
27. Twilight Syndrome: Kinjiratera Toshi Densetsu (DS)
28. Pokémon Diamond (DS)
29. Wii Play (Wii)
30. Mario Kart DS (DS)

Media Create Weekly Software Sales [Gpara]

