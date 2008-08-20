DragonForce Debuts New Single on Guitar Hero III This Week

As noted last month on Roadrunnner Record's website, Activision has confirmed that English speed metal band DragonForce is debuting a new single on Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock as part of a downloadable track pack.

Heroes of Our Time, the debut single off their new album Ultra Beatdown, will come with Revolution Deathsquad and Operation Ground and Pound, both from DragonForce's third album Inhuman Rampage.

The three-song DragonForce Pack will the Playstation Store and Xbox Live on Aug. 21.