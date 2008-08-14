Dreamcast Development Still Profitable (Apparently!)

Just because SEGA gave up on the Dreamcast that doesn't mean everyone has! Take the Costa Rica-based Yuan Works, a two man development team. It's releasing a Dreamcast version of puzzle title Wind and Water: Puzzle Battles later this month/early next. This is a new version of the puzzle game it released for the GP2X handheld. Why the hell are they releasing it on the DC? Why not! Says developer Yuan-Hsi:

Well, it's a nice console with a dedicated fanbase. When I was younger, I would be extremely grateful when a Super Famicom (SNES) title arrived very late in its life, as it felt more like a tribute than a big commercial project. Many Dreamcast users around the world are really excited about this release! And the market, especially in Japan, is big enough to make it very profitable, which doesn't hurt one bit! On a more techie side, the DC is very robust, and supports true 240p RGB, which provides the definite 2D arcade experience. The controller suits the game perfectly, and there are practically no load times. There is also VGA and Arcade Stick support, so you can truly play this game any way you want on DC!

Those are good reasons. Damn, good reasons. Nice to see developers keeping the Dreamcast dream alive.

Interview with Yuan-Hsi Chiang: Developer of the World's Next Dreamcast Game [Siliconera]