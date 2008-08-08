Driver Coming To PSN Next Week

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Ubisoft has announced that the PlayStation classic Driver will be hitting the PlayStation Network next Thursday, August 14th. The game puts you in the role of an undercover cop infiltrating a crime syndicate using his driving skills, something that happens on a regular basis these days.

"Step inside the world of the original wheelman in this revived classic from Ubisoft Reflections", says the publisher. "Driver for the original PlayStation was a huge hit on the original PlayStation and remains a classic. Soon you can relive those gaming memories, or enjoy it for the first time, on PSN for PlayStation 3".

"The original wheelman"? Ouch. Yours might be the original, but does it have Vin Diesel? Is that even a selling point anymore?

Driver skids onto PSN Aug. 14 [CVG]

